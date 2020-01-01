Engineering and Manufacturing Industry - Brochure

Download Now
Provided by: D2 Computing
Topic: Innovation
Format: HTML

Data Scientists need powerful computing resources to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of data. Dell’s Precision line, the world’s number one workstation provider, has come together with NVIDIA® and other leading technology providers, like Canonical, to deliver a fully integrated AI hardware and software solution. The Dell Data Science Workstation (DSW), a new product line from Dell, delivers the data science platform you need with the performance and reliability the world expects from Dell workstations.

Download Now

    Find By Topic