Enhanced Alert Protocol for MANET

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Innovative Research In Advanced Engineering (IJIRAE) Topic: Security Date Added: Mar 2014 Format: PDF

Mobile ad hoc networks use anonymous routing protocols that hide node identities and/or routes from outside observers in order to provide anonymity protection. This is entitled as \"Enhanced secured logging as a service using privacy preservation network in cloud architecture\" is developed using ASP.Net as front end, SQL Server as the database and C# as coding language. Ajax 2.0 used as client server tool and scripting language as java script. Data and authorization security needed everywhere. In case dealing with huge number of data in a cloud server, secured logging is must.