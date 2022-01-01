Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Procurement

Download Now Provided by: BuyerQuest, Inc Topic: Digital Transformation Format: PDF

Effortlessly drive supplier diversity and sustainable products across your organization and easily report on them.



One platform for diverse and sustainable supplier programs where employees are driven to high priority choices within an easy consumer-like experience and on-demand reporting to manage and report impact.



Consumer-like purchasing system that drives adoption Programmatic bundling with promotional awareness Spend visibility and controls No end-user training required Buyer, Approver, and Suppliers are all aligned Reporting and insights on every dollar spent