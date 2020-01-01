ESG: Assessing the Financial Impact of HPE Nimble Storage

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Storage Format: PDF

HPE Nimble Storage has broken away from convention and transformed how storage is managed and supported with the HPE InfoSight predictive analytics platform. HPE engaged ESG to conduct a quantitative survey of the HPE Nimble Storage installed base, as well as non-HPE Nimble Storage customers, to better assess how HPE Nimble Storage All Flash and Adaptive Flash Arrays powered by HPE InfoSight positively impacts customer environments.