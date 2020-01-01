ESG Report: Why Automation and AI are Critical for IT Ops

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Artificial Intelligence Format: PDF

Digital transformation efforts and distributed clouds are driving a significant amount of complexity for IT operations teams. As a result, these increasing levels of complexity will exceed human capacity to effectively manage them. Given that the top goal of digital transformation is to become more operationally efficient, organizations have to change to ensure a successful transformation. As organizations embark on digital transformation journeys, this is the time for them to embrace automation and AI technology to ensure IT can operate as efficiently as possible. The good news is the decision to adopt automation and AI is a phased approach. This enables businesses to become comfortable with the technology and fully understand and appreciate the benefits automation and AI can provide. As ESG research has demonstrated, the majority of respondents are looking to take advantage of automation and AI in some capacity.