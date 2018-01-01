Estimating Reliability of Web Application Using Markov Model

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer Science and Software Engineering (IJARCSSE) Topic: Enterprise Software Date Added: Jun 2013 Format: PDF

Software reliability is the most important aspect of any software. To improve the performance of software assessment of reliability is required. A Markov model is a mathematical system consisting of finite no of possible states. It undergoes transition from one state to another state. The Markov model assumes Markov property which states that that future is independent of the past i.e. the probability of transitioning from some state 'I' to another state 'J' depends only on the current state 'I' not on the sequence of events that preceded it.