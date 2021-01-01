Evaluator’s Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services

Download Now Provided by: AT&T Topic: Security Format: PDF

A managed detection and response (MDR) service provider can help organizations establish or enhance their threat detection and incident response strategies. It can also help avoid the traditional obstacles associated with deploying advanced security infrastructure and hiring skilled security professionals. Organizations of all sizes can take advantage of MDR services to quickly scale their security and compliance efforts—often with greater cost-efficiency and a faster ROI than doing it on their own.



