Download Now Provided by: Red Hat Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

AMQ Streams, with simplified deployment on OpenShift, is the best technology for event-driven enterprises that want to leverage Kafka’s power, according to RTInsights. AMQ Streams includes pre-built container images for Apache Kafka and Zookeeper to streamline deployment, as well as operators for managing and configuring Apache Kafka clusters, topics, and users on top of Kubernetes.