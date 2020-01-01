Evolve from Simple Backup to True Data Insights with the HPE-Cohesity Joint Solution

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

The current explosion of data has created a challenge for organizations that want to reuse that data more intelligently to gain insights from it and ultimately achieve a business advantage. The challenge centers on attempting to accomplish that against a backdrop of massive data fragmentation. A new joint solution from HPE and Cohesity could help—it is a secure, web-scale data management platform running on HPE’s high-density, powerful, industry-leading servers