Exit Your Datacenter with Confidence using VMware Cloud™ on AWS

Download Now Provided by: VMware Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

VMware Cloud on AWS is an innovative service that allows you to run a similar vSphere-based environment on Amazon EC2 bare metal infrastructure while being able to connect to additional Amazon Web Services (AWS) products and services. It enables you to rapidly exit a data center with little to no disruption as a result of a jointly engineered service between VMware and AWS.



VMware Cloud on AWS can help you securely move a vSphere environment to the cloud fast and painlessly - with little to no maintenance disruptions.



VMware Cloud on AWS can help you leverage an established process and tooling to migrate your workloads quickly.