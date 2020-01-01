Expanse Solution for Cloud Governance

Download Now Provided by: Expanse Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Cloud adoption has been a hallmark for companies embarked on digital transformation. Leaders have always wanted to empower their employees with their own tools and to remove bottlenecks in IT processes to engender greater productivity. Cloud adoption has done this in spades by decentralizing purchasing and provisioning of IT resources with flexible a pay-as-you-go service model. But empowerment can lead to loss of control, increasing risk of overspending and cyberattacks.



Expanse provides an automatically updated system of record for cloud assets through continuous agentless discovery, attribution, and monitoring across all of your sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud environments for security risks and noncompliance. Expanse will discover all of your public cloud assets and enrich them with metadata, making it easy to prioritize actions and potential remediation.