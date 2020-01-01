Expanse Solution for Cloud Governance

Cloud adoption has been a hallmark for companies embarked on digital
transformation. Leaders have always wanted to empower their employees with
their own tools and to remove bottlenecks in IT processes to engender greater
productivity. Cloud adoption has done this in spades by decentralizing purchasing
and provisioning of IT resources with flexible a pay-as-you-go service model. But
empowerment can lead to loss of control, increasing risk of overspending and
cyberattacks.
Expanse provides an automatically updated system of record for cloud assets
through continuous agentless discovery, attribution, and monitoring across all of
your sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud environments for security risks and noncompliance. Expanse will discover all of your public cloud assets and enrich them
with metadata, making it easy to prioritize actions and potential remediation.