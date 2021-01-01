EXPERIENCE 2030: The Future of Customer Experience is Now

Read More Provided by: SAS Topic: Digital Transformation Format: HTML

Over the past decade technology, from computers to wearables to sensors and the cloud, has become one of the great game-changers of all time. This digital era that we live in is defined by the rapid evolution and injection of new and innovative ideas and technologies that shape us all. This has reframed the competitive landscape and the way brands and consumers engage on all levels.



Understanding how people are adopting and using technology is key to understanding the magnitude of change that is upon us today, allowing us to begin to map out how consumers will engage with brands, organizations, and governments in the future.



FUTURUM PERSPECTIVE Immersive technologies hold tremendous promise, particularly augmented reality. Originally a consumer product in the gaming market, augmented reality is making its way into most households through applications on consumers’ mobile devices, which is where the value is considerable.