Experience 2030: The Future of Customer Experience

Learn More Provided by: SAS Topic: Digital Transformation Format: PDF

Over the past decade technology, from computers to wearables to sensors and the cloud, has become one of the great game-changers of all time. This digital era that we live in is defined by the rapid evolution and injection of new and innovative ideas and technologies that shape us all.



For consumers living throughout Europe, the Middle East & Africa, the online era is here. Physical and digital realms are merging, leveraging global communications channels and emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and mixed reality to offer consumers a range of immersive and engaging experiences.



We are now at the point where many markets are no longer recognizable or even exist as they did a decade ago. New products, new services, new consumers, and new competitors have arrived.



Our goal with this research study and report is to identify the various relationships between brands and consumers that shape customer engagements.



Read more to gain insights on how digital innovation and market-disrupting technologies can give you a competitive edge against competitors.