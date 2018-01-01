Fault Analysis of the KATAN Family of Block Ciphers

Download Now Download Now Provided by: University of Wollongong Topic: Security Date Added: Feb 2012 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors investigate security of the KATAN family of block ciphers against differential fault attacks. KATAN consists of three variants with 32, 48 and 64-bit block sizes, called KATAN32, KATAN48 and KATAN64, respectively. All three variants have the same key length of 80 bits. They assume a single-bit fault injection model where the adversary is supposed to be able to corrupt a single random bit of the internal state of the cipher and this fault induction process can be repeated (by resetting the cipher); i.e., the faults are transient rather than permanent.