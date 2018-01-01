Finding Optimal Feed Location of a Microstrip Patch Antenna using HFSS

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Innovative Research in Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Control Engineering (IJIREEICE) Topic: Mobility Date Added: Oct 2014 Format: PDF

Microstrip antennas are used in high performance aircraft, spacecraft, satellite and missile application, where size, weight, cost, performance, ease of installation and aerodynamic profile are constraints. Microstrip patch antennas represent one family of compact antennas that offer a conformal nature and the capability of ready integration with communication system's printed circuitry. In this paper, a microstrip antenna has been designed at 1.9GHz using Ansoft-HFSS. By varying the feed point, good value of return loss is obtained and optimum position of feed point and the bandwidth are also determined.