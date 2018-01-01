Search
Flash Powered Domain Systems Infographic
Let's Start
Let's Start
Provided by:
Dell EMC (UK)
Topic:
Data Management
Date Added:
Mar 2018
Format:
PDF
Innovation continues for the industry’s
leading protection storage
.
As IT organizations struggle to maintain efficiency in the face of
modern data protection challenges
, Dell EMC has transformed Data Domain.
The
new Data Domain systems
continue to deliver leading performance, now with
the added power of flash
.
The deployment of the new
Data Domain Cloud Tier software
within Data Domain increases the
total volume of data that can be managed through a single appliance by 200 percen
t, with a maximum logical capacity of 150PB.
Data Domain Cloud Tier
establishes Data Domain as the only protection storage to natively tier de-duplicated data to public, private, or hybrid clouds for long-term retention, including
Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage and Virtustream Storage Cloud
.
Intel Inside®. New Possibilities Outside
