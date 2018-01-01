Search

Flash Powered Domain Systems Infographic

Innovation continues for the industry’s leading protection storage.

As IT organizations struggle to maintain efficiency in the face of modern data protection challenges, Dell EMC has transformed Data Domain.

The new Data Domain systems continue to deliver leading performance, now with the added power of flash.

The deployment of the new Data Domain Cloud Tier software within Data Domain increases the total volume of data that can be managed through a single appliance by 200 percent, with a maximum logical capacity of 150PB.

Data Domain Cloud Tier establishes Data Domain as the only protection storage to natively tier de-duplicated data to public, private, or hybrid clouds for long-term retention, including Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage and Virtustream Storage Cloud.

