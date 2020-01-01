FlashSystem: The Centerpiece of the One-Platform Approach

Download Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Storage Format: HTML

The rise of the digital economy is fueling great interest in pursuing digital transformation, but for many organizations, the race to integrate new technologies has proven to be complicated. To simplify their IT environments, control costs, and speed operations, businesses need a single, consolidated platform that serves a diverse set of application needs.



In this white paper, ESG Research details how the new IBM FlashSystem family provides IT organizations a single storage platform capable of supporting diverse application environments while integrating and consolidating new or existing, distributed, heterogeneous storage assets.