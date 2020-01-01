FlexPod running SAP HANA helps TasNetworks deliver unparalleled performance

Provided by: Commvault
Topic: Tech Industry
Format: PDF
To build an efficient business, TasNetworks needed a single platform with a single application for each business function, and a single source for all data. They achieved this integration by implementing SAP applications on FlexPod with NetApp MetroCluster and Commvault for backup and recovery.

When the Tasmanian government created TasNetworks in 2014, it merged two separate electricity supply networks. This merger presented the challenge of integrating numerous legacy platforms from each company, including payroll, HR and operational technology.

Download to learn about the challenges, solutions, and growth the platform gave TasNetworks.

