FlexPod running SAP HANA helps TasNetworks deliver unparalleled performance

To build an efficient business,
TasNetworks needed a single
platform with a single application
for each business function, and
a single source for all data. They
achieved this integration by
implementing SAP applications on
FlexPod with NetApp MetroCluster
and Commvault for backup and
recovery.
When the Tasmanian government
created TasNetworks in 2014, it
merged two separate electricity
supply networks. This merger
presented the challenge of
integrating numerous legacy
platforms from each company,
including payroll, HR and
operational technology.
