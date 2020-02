Download Now Provided by: MuleSoft Topic: Consumerization Format: PDF

Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) study found enterprise customers realize 445% ROI with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform over three years. Download this report for an analysis of the total value of integration for enterprise customers.



Key customer benefits: $7.8M in benefits within three years. 4X projects worked on over three years. 90% developer time freed from maintaining APIs and integrations.