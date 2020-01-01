Forrester Report: Exploring the Role of Monitors in Improving Employee Experience

In today’s ever-competitive business landscape, organisations are in a constant battle to differentiate themselves in their capabilities and services to their customers.

In this light, customer experience (CX) has become a vital focus area to address because of its direct impact on business growth. Technology plays an important part in enabling CX improvement - to improve their customer experience, organisations must focus on improving their employee experience as well.

This Forrester report explores how monitors came through as the most important component of a workspace, that better employee experience and have a positive impact on their productivity.

