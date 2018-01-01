Forrester Wave for Enterprise Backup and Recovery

Read More Read More Provided by: CommVault Systems Topic: Data Management Date Added: Apr 2014 Format: HTML

Top analyst firm, Forrester, has recognized CommVault as a leader in, “The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software, Q2 2013. CommVault earned the top score for the current offering category with our Simpana 10 software, which merited a 4.45 out of a possible 5, a strong validation from a respected international research firm that the market is clearly embracing the value of our integrated approach to data and information management. Read this report to see how CommVault continues to outpace its competitors and why Forrester positioned CommVault Simpana as the top backup and recovery solution in the market.