Four Essential Steps to Adopting IT as a Service

Recent 451 Research data shows that 65% of enterprises
with hybrid cloud deployments are contracting out some
workloads.
IT systems monitoring and management is
the top target for managed services, sought by over half
of the survey respondents.
This paper guides organizations on how to deliver the
cloud experience on-premises. First, a quick review of
the three basic approaches obtaining IT resources:
- On-premises compute: a capital expense model.
- Public cloud: a subscription or pay-per-use model.
- Public cloud-like on-premises: a pay-per-use, elastic IT consumption model. Commonly referred to as
IT as a service (ITaaS).