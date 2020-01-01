Four Reasons Your Content Is More Secure in the Cloud (German)

Protection for sensitive information access to all content

Visibility and control over who is sharing what

A seamless user experience

How to integrate security into automated business processes and digital services

This paper explores reasons behind today’s cloud technologies—and, specifically, cloud content management platforms—can deliver advantages to your business.IT teams are creating new digital services and custom applications to support the increasing interconnection and digitization of business activity.But the pressure to move fast can mean that information security doesn’t receive full review.IT must consider many variables, including: