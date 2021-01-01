Free! Quickly Discover Over Privilege Risks!

View This Now
Provided by: Thycotic
Topic: Security
Format: Other Download
Thycotic's free Least Privilege Discovery Tool helps identify privileged account risk and meet compliance requirements.

Scan your environment and generate a detailed report that highlights over privilege risks.
  • Identify accounts with local admin privileges
  • Discover elevated privileges on resource and service accounts with credentials improperly shared or past their expiration date
  • Highlight malicious or insecure applications
Get the insight you need to implement your least privilege policy.
View This Now

    Find By Topic