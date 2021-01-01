From MFA to Zero Trust: A Five-Phase Journey to Securing the Workforce

Zero trust has become a dominant security model for the changes brought by mobility, consumerization of IT and cloud applications. And while the term zero trust continues to infiltrate IT security conversations, it raises an important question: how do we get there?

In this guide, we examine the three pillars of zero trust: Zero Trust for the Workforce, Zero Trust for the Workloads and Zero Trust for the Workplace. We pay particular attention to the journey to achieving Zero Trust for the Workforce, which focuses on making sure users and devices can be trusted as they access applications and systems, regardless of location.