From the Node Up: The Complete Guide to Kubernetes Security

Kubernetes is a many-layered beast—a complex platform that consists of more than half a dozen components. While it offers a handful of native security features, fully securing your environment means addressing various types of potential vulnerabilities across layers of infrastructure. Fortunately, the fact that Kubernetes is a sprawling platform with so many integrations also makes it possible to build an automated, systematic set of processes to secure the build and deployment process.

This eBook identifies primary Kubernetes security challenges and offers scalable, automated solutions to address vulnerabilities.