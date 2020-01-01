From Zero to Hero: Dealing with AD and Identity Management in HigherEd with Constantly Moving Targets

Download Now Provided by: One Identity Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Hybrid AD account lifecycle management in higher ed does not need to be so challenging. It can be significantly streamlined to help manage the constantly moving targets effectively and affordably.



With One Identity Active Roles as your AD account lifecycle management for all users—students, alumni, prospective students, current and former faculty and staff, and contingent workers – higher-ed IT teams are quickly realizing these key benefits and are positioned for future waves of change.