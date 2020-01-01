From Zero to Hero: Dealing with AD and Identity Management in HigherEd with Constantly Moving Targets

Provided by:
One Identity
Topic:
Data Management
Format:
PDF
Hybrid AD account lifecycle management in higher ed does not need to be so challenging.
It can be significantly streamlined to help manage the constantly moving targets
effectively and affordably.
With One Identity Active Roles as your AD account lifecycle management for all
users—students, alumni, prospective students, current and former faculty and staff, and
contingent workers – higher-ed IT teams are quickly realizing these key benefits and are
positioned for future waves of change.