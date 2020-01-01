Frost & Sullivan White Paper: Seven Benefits of Automating IT Management for Your IT Operations

Learn the key benefits of how introducing a next-generation, software-defined, automation IT management platform into your IT environment can provide the immediate efficiencies you need to make your job easier while freeing up valuable time and resources for innovation:
- Automated management across multiple sites
- Real-time visibility of the health and status of all infrastructures in a single interface
- Simplified lifecycle management
- Unified API
- Composable infrastructure
- Analytics and AI to ensure the health and availability of your applications and infrastructure
- Remote support capabilities