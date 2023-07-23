FSI – Profiles in Resilience

Investing in customer trust

The challenges facing today’s organizations — cyberattacks, rapid digital transformation and economic uncertainty, just to name a few — show no signs of slowing down.

To keep digital systems secure and reliable, leading organizations from every industry are building a foundation of resilience. And they’re using Splunk’s unified security and observability platform to deliver.

In this e-book, learn how 80% of the world’s largest banks — as well as payment companies, market operators and regulators — rely on Splunk to keep systems secure and reliable around the clock.

  • Aflac blocked more than 2 million threats in just six months
  • Stripe is now able to maintain 99.9998% uptime
  • Tide now detects and responds to threats 5x faster
  • Nasdaq is adapting its business model to accelerate transformation

