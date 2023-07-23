FSI – Profiles in Resilience
Investing in customer trust
The challenges facing today’s organizations — cyberattacks, rapid digital transformation and economic uncertainty, just to name a few — show no signs of slowing down.
To keep digital systems secure and reliable, leading organizations from every industry are building a foundation of resilience. And they’re using Splunk’s unified security and observability platform to deliver.
In this e-book, learn how 80% of the world’s largest banks — as well as payment companies, market operators and regulators — rely on Splunk to keep systems secure and reliable around the clock.
- Aflac blocked more than 2 million threats in just six months
- Stripe is now able to maintain 99.9998% uptime
- Tide now detects and responds to threats 5x faster
- Nasdaq is adapting its business model to accelerate transformation