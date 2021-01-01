Fujitsu: SAP Manufacturing Insight

Learn More Provided by: Fujitsu Topic: Internet of Things Format: eBooks

Few companies have yet to scale past the pilot stage of digitizing their plants. Early success promised a lot to come, but many businesses simply don’t know how to go about taking it further



There are some serious challenges in taking up these new technologies. Economic uncertainty is a major concern in the industry. To succeed in the digital economy, your ERP system must be flexible enough to cope with business change and future growth.



This intelligent ERP solution provides the most current information on demand. That allows manufacturing processes, resources, and capacity to be tightly aligned to market and customer demands. And that ensures optimal production efficiency and profitable, timely product delivery.



