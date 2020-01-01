Futurum: Blockchain on LinuxONE

Download Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Banking Format: HTML

Blockchain’s considerable capabilities for handling critical transactions while prioritizing security and enabling trust between participants in a business network will make the technology a key roadmap item for many enterprise transformations. The blockchain innovation opportunities are significant for enterprises; however, the challenges represented by the technology and process changes are equally as significant. If those challenges are to be overcome, the potential for enterprise-wide digital transformation is tremendous, not only at the technology layer but also in how underlying business process and even business interactions can be transformed.



In this paper, Futurum Research will discuss these important considerations for organizations considering the implementation of blockchain to support digital transformation-driven business initiatives.