Gartner predicts that SASE will become the new standard for security in the coming years.

So what does that mean for you and your business?

As security shifts to the cloud, the legacy perimeter must transform. With expanding branch offices, remote workforces, and a multitude of apps and devices, security and risk management leaders must begin to build a migration plan from this perimeter to a SASE model.

Gartner 2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence identifies both short and longer term recommendations for such a move.

Learn key recommendations in developing your SASE roadmap Identify gaps in your migration plan Compare your plan to what is recommended

Read the report today.

Gartner, 2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence, Nat Smith, Joe Skorupa, Neil MacDonald, Lawrence Orans, 25 March 2021