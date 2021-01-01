Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM

Gartner has recognized Splunk as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM). We believe this first-time placement in the research reflects the market-leading APM capabilities from Splunk, the Data-to-Everything™ Platform, including Splunk® Enterprise, and Splunk® IT Service Intelligence, as well as the groundbreaking new technologies recently acquired from SignalFx and Omnition. With SignalFx Microservices APM™, Splunk takes a differentiated and better approach to APM:

NoSample™ full-fidelity distributed tracing with unlimited cardinality exploration

Open standards-based instrumentation, with active contributions to OpenTelemetry

AI-driven directed troubleshooting