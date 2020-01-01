Gartner Note: The Future of Security Is in the Cloud

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Digital business transformation inverts network and security service design patterns, shifting the focal point to the identity of the user and/or device — not the data center. Security and risk management leaders need a converged cloud-delivered secure access service edge to address this shift.
Read the Gartner note “The Future of Network Security Is in the Cloud” to learn about the below key findings along with Gartner recommendations:
- Network security architectures that place the enterprise data center at the center of connectivity requirements are an inhibitor to the dynamic access requirements of digital business.
- Digital business and edge computing have inverted access requirements, with more users, devices, applications, services and data located outside of an enterprise than inside.
- Complexity, latency and the need to decrypt and inspect encrypted traffic once will increase demand for consolidation of networking and security-as-a-service capabilities into a cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE, pronounced “sassy”).
- Inspecting and understanding data context will be required for applying a SASE policy.
|
About Netskope®
The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.