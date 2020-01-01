Gartner Note: The Future of Security Is in the Cloud

Network security architectures that place the enterprise data center at the center of connectivity requirements are an inhibitor to the dynamic access requirements of digital business.

Digital business and edge computing have inverted access requirements, with more users, devices, applications, services and data located outside of an enterprise than inside.

Complexity, latency and the need to decrypt and inspect encrypted traffic once will increase demand for consolidation of networking and security-as-a-service capabilities into a cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE, pronounced “sassy”).

Inspecting and understanding data context will be required for applying a SASE policy.