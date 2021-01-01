Gartner Report: 2021 Strategic Roadmap for IT Operations Monitoring

Analysis of high-volume telemetry data without context and unshared by different tools and diverse roles hinders the visibility that infrastructure and operations (I&O) needs to ensure the continuity, effectiveness and digital experience of digital businesses.

The impact of COVID-19 has confirmed the essential nature of IT monitoring for both employees (internal) and digital business (external), but I&O leaders struggle to translate the results of operations monitoring for remote work into successful business objectives.

AIOps used in production environments have mostly failed to meet unrealistic expectations of self-healing and remediation capabilities.

Digital business disruption, application and infrastructure changes, and the global pandemic are causing I&O leaders to reevaluate IT monitoring strategies. This roadmap identifies aspects of IT monitoring that must evolve and migration steps I&O leaders must take to stay relevant through 2025.Key Findings: