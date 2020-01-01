Get IAM Right in SAP – centric organizations

IAM has a central role in achieving successful outcomes for any critical system –SAP included – and that means that a failure to Get IAM Right can have dire consequences. Such as:
  • Negative user experiences due to security being a significant barrier to business objectives
  • Horrific complexity to the security backend and hidden vulnerabilities from dodgy and inappropriate user access to systems, such as SAP
  • Non-compliance with industry and/or government regulations, such as requirements to enforce and provide proof of appropriate access control and separation of duties (SoD)

