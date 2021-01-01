Get more from your HPE ProLiant Servers with HPE Nimble Storage dHCI

In today’s world, IT administrators are challenged by system complexity requiring multidomain experience, the pressure to support both traditional and modern applications and fight virtual machine (VM) sprawl while reducing costs. Some IT administrators have looked to hyperconverged to help, but they still long for independent scaling, performance, and data efficiency of their three-tier architecture. This is where Hewlett Packard Enterprise comes in with the simplicity of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and flexibility.

