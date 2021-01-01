Get started now with extreme automation: A conversation with IBM and WDG Automation

IBM acquired WDG Automation in mid-July. Why?! Join us for this first post-acquisition conversation with IBM and WDG Automation to discuss the key role RPA and AI play in helping organizations solve three key operational challenges: volatile customer demand, disrupted industries, and employees struggling to get work done in new remote and hybrid work models.
Learn how to apply extreme automation now to:
- Digitize and automate work to make your business and IT more efficient and responsive to change
- Get more value and ROI out of your automation investments
- Apply intelligent automation to turn AI insights into automated actions
- Augment your workforce to re-mix human and automated work to increase productivity