Get started now with extreme automation: A conversation with IBM and WDG Automation

Watch Now
Provided by: IBM
Topic: Tech Industry
Format: Videos
IBM acquired WDG Automation in mid-July. Why?! Join us for this first post-acquisition conversation with IBM and WDG Automation to discuss the key role RPA and AI play in helping organizations solve three key operational challenges: volatile customer demand, disrupted industries, and employees struggling to get work done in new remote and hybrid work models.

Learn how to apply extreme automation now to:
  • Digitize and automate work to make your business and IT more efficient and responsive to change
  • Get more value and ROI out of your automation investments
  • Apply intelligent automation to turn AI insights into automated actions
  • Augment your workforce to re-mix human and automated work to increase productivity
Watch Now

    Find By Topic