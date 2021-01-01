Get started now with extreme automation: A conversation with IBM and WDG Automation

Digitize and automate work to make your business and IT more efficient and responsive to change

Get more value and ROI out of your automation investments

Apply intelligent automation to turn AI insights into automated actions

Augment your workforce to re-mix human and automated work to increase productivity

IBM acquired WDG Automation in mid-July. Why?! Join us for this first post-acquisition conversation with IBM and WDG Automation to discuss the key role RPA and AI play in helping organizations solve three key operational challenges: volatile customer demand, disrupted industries, and employees struggling to get work done in new remote and hybrid work models.Learn how to apply extreme automation now to: