Get the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions

Find Out More Provided by: Code42 Topic: Security Format: Software

As insider threat incidents increased 47% in just two years, security teams are challenged with assessing and managing Insider Risk. The new Gartner 2020 Market Guide helps security leaders understand and implement Insider Risk mitigation.



The Gartner Market Guide for Insider Risk Management discusses how a proper Insider Risk Management program can more accurately deter, detect and disrupt the activities of insiders that put data at risk - including careless users, malicious users and compromised credentials - allowing for a more effective response.



Gartner Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions, Jonathan Care, Brent Predovich, Paul Furtado, 29th December 2020.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used here in with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.