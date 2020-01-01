Get The Most From Your Artificial Intelligence Investments by Operationalizing Analytics

Retail banking: From initial underwriting and credit-line assignment to real-time card authorizations and collections.

From initial underwriting and credit-line assignment to real-time card authorizations and collections. Health care: Providers look to analytics to reduce readmission rates, improve healthcare outcomes and increase patient safety.

Providers look to analytics to reduce readmission rates, improve healthcare outcomes and increase patient safety. Government: Transportation agencies rely on analytics to predict traffic and road conditions.

Organizations realize they need analytics to run, grow, and differentiate their products and services. More than just driving strategic decision making, they need to incorporate analytics into their high-volume operational and transactional decisions every minute of every day.The ability to operationalize analytics has never been more critical. As organizations explore the potential of AI to solve complex business problems, they have to find a sustainable way to put those models into production in a governed, trustworthy and automated way.Consider the role that analytical models play in these industries:If you need to convince your budget holders that investing in AI is valuable, this guide is for you. Download now and see how AI can help shape your organisation.