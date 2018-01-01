Getting started with Python: A list of free resources

According to Q&A hub Stack Overflow, Python is currently the fastest-growing programming language—and is on track to pull away from the rest of the pack in 2019. If you’ve decided it’s time to master Python, this list will help you zero in on the best books, videos, websites, and courses, all for free.If you want to learn a programming language in 2018, you could do a lot worse than Python. The versatile language is not only used in a wide range of roles—ranging from web developers to sysadmins/DevOps—but also in highly paid data science jobs.Last year, programming Q&A hub Stack Overflow declared Python was the fastest-growing programming language, based on the sharp rise in interest in Python-related questions.But where to get started if you want to learn Python? Thankfully, there’s a wealth of free resources out there, including books, sites, videos, and even courses.