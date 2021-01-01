Go beyond SaaS to Backup-as-a-Service

Keep backup simple with a single solution that’s self-updating

With threats to valuable company data increasing by the day, the complex modern workplace needs more than a SaaS model for backup and data recovery. It requires the scalability, flexibility, and specialized security of a simple Backup-as-a-Service solution for hybrid cloud backup.Download the new e-book from Commvault,, to learn how Backup-as-a-Service provides hybrid environments with the financial, operational, and security advantages of SaaS protection—specifically for backup. You’ll discover an easy-to-manage and user-friendly strategy designed for the needs of secure and efficient data protection. You’ll see how to: