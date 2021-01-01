Government IT modernization: Overcoming common IT misconceptions holding agencies back

Keys to challenging modernization assumptions from innovative agency CIOs.

Tips on balancing short-term digital needs with long-term modernization.

How APIs can securely speed up your agency's digital transformation efforts.

With constituent demands driving the need for urgent government support, agencies are feeling the pressure to digitally transform faster than ever. Yet agencies dealing with decades-old infrastructure often run into challenges unlocking the data and processing needs to power these solutions.Massive IT modernization projects take time — so how can agencies provide these solutions now? To do this, IT teams must break the common misconceptions of modernization that are negatively impacting innovation.