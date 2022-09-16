Guidelines for Maintaining Business Continuity

This white paper presents a complete approach to keep people productive during planned or unplanned disruptions. It includes best practices for a complete business continuity strategy, as well as Citrix technologies to provide secure access to apps and data on any device, over any network or cloud.

By ensuring seamless operations no matter what happens, Citrix Workspace solutions help protect your business from consequences such as financial losses, damaged reputation, weakened customer and partner relationships, and lost productivity.

By providing users with the experience they need, a secure digital workspace can grant seamless access to business apps and data on any device, over any network, hosted on premises or in a public cloud. Contextual awareness allows just the right balance of security and flexibility for their current situation, without compromising corporate resources. Analytics and insights help IT maintain security, compliance, and threat protection wherever and however people work.

Find out now how to maintain business continuity.