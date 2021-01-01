HCI for VDI Gorilla Guide

Provided by:
An emerging data center architectural option, dubbed hyperconverged
infrastructure, is a new way to reduce your costs and better align
enterprise IT with business needs. At its most basic, hyperconverged
infrastructure is the conglomeration of the servers and storage devices
that comprise the data center. These systems are wrapped in comprehensive and easy-to-use management tools designed to help shield the
administrator from much of the underlying architectural complexity.
