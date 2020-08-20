Smartphones and other mobile devices play a vital role in the modern digital world. Businesses not only rely on mobile applications for connecting with customers and clients, but also deploy applications for use by employees for internal communications and interaction. Of course, consumers use their mobile devices for a multitude of social and commercial activities.

Android is one of the primary operating systems supporting mobile devices. Android developers design, code, and test applications written for mobile devices using one of the many versions of the Android OS and its platform. Because the Android platform is so widely deployed and used for so many different applications, an experienced Android developer will be familiar with the nuances of many different mobile devices.

Finding and recruiting an individual with the technical expertise to develop Android-based applications for multiple devices and display screens requires a comprehensive plan of action. This Hiring Kit: Android Developer, from TechRepublic Premium, provides an adjustable framework your business can use to find, recruit, and ultimately hire the right person for the job.