Hiring kit: Python developer

Published February 29, 2020

The right Python developers will distinguish themselves with experience in developing projects similar to the position you’re trying to fill. This hiring kit includes a general job description, sample interview questions, and a basic want ad to help you determine who is right for the job.



From the job description:



Introduction

Python is a widely used general purpose interpreted programming language. It’s a high-level language that can support multiple programming paradigms, including object-oriented, imperative, functional programming, and procedural styles. Because of this language versatility, the skills, specializations, and experience of Python developers tends to vary considerably.



The search for candidates for a Python developer needs to be as project-specific as possible. Narrowing a search to candidates with specific experience in coding and developing applications similar to your project will save time and eliminate mismatches. However, because the code is designed to be highly readable, all candidates should be able to write code that is clear, clean, and concise, with proper indentions and delineated code blocks.



Job description

The Python developer will work with a team of developers, product managers, and other stakeholders. The team will use Python to design, build, test, and deploy applications using the Python programming language. The application may include [insert your company’s projects here].



The successful candidate will have superior coding and programming skills as well as a demonstrable ability to communicate and successfully collaborate with other team members. They should also be skilled in translating vague concepts into plans of action and achievable milestones.