Information technology deployed by a modern business often includes a seemingly incongruent mixture of hardware, software, and cloud services. Getting all these IT moving parts talking to each other in any sort of productive way requires an individual with both practical technical knowledge and an ability to sense possibilities outside normal procedures. For many organizations, this job role is fulfilled by the System Integration Specialist.

Depending on the nature of the position, a System Integration Specialist may be called upon to support a specific integration project or to operate as a general “make it work” fixer in support of a department or business unit. No matter the job role, the common thread for successful System Integration Specialists is substantial general technical knowledge of how IT equipment and software work and the uncanny ability to apply that technical knowledge to system-related problems.

Finding and hiring individuals with the right level of technical expertise, system experience, and the corresponding communication skills will require a thorough recruiting process. This Hiring Kit: System Integration Specialist, from TechRepublic Premium, provides an adjustable framework your business can use to find, recruit, and ultimately hire the right person for the job. Included in this Hiring Kit: Job description, Want Ad, interview questions, and more.