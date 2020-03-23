Home usage of company-owned equipment policy

Arrange to obtain standard equipment for employee home usage to ensure consistent costs and ease of support.

Utilize asset tags and track equipment via electronic documentation.

Utilize mobile device management if applicable to be able to reset passwords, block unnecessary applications, and locate/wipe lost or stolen devices.

Ensure the patching of remote computer systems/mobile devices.

Ensure the use of anti-malware on remote computer systems/mobile devices and be able to confirm that they receive frequent signature updates.

Take care of equipment and keep it in good working order.

Be responsible for loss/replacement of equipment depending on circumstances (careless use, neglect, etc.).

Adhere to any existing corporate policies, such as those governing email usage, internet access, and other requirements/restrictions when using this equipment.

Secure equipment (e.g., laptops or mobile devices) when not in use.

Utilize this equipment primarily for business purposes—limited personal/recreational use is permitted where reasonable and when it does not infringe upon work duties.

Report any issues or problems with equipment to the IT department.

Return faulty equipment or replace it as needed (upon direction from the IT department).

