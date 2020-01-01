How an Active Directory-centered IAM approach can maximize security and efficiency

Provided by:
One Identity
Data Management
PDF
Active Roles simplifies the security and management of Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (AAD) to
overcome their native security, compliance and administration shortcomings. You can enjoy a new level
of efficiency and consistency with Active Roles’ automated, rule-based management of users and groups
across AD, AAD, and all connected systems (such as Office 365, UNIX/Linux and SaaS apps). Active Roles
increases AD and AAD security through delegation of administrative tasks in your hybrid AD environment.
Active Roles meets today’s business requirements, with a one-stop-shop for all things hybrid-AD related.