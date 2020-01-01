How an Active Directory-centered IAM approach can maximize security and efficiency

Download Now Provided by: One Identity Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Active Roles simplifies the security and management of Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (AAD) to overcome their native security, compliance and administration shortcomings. You can enjoy a new level of efficiency and consistency with Active Roles’ automated, rule-based management of users and groups across AD, AAD, and all connected systems (such as Office 365, UNIX/Linux and SaaS apps). Active Roles increases AD and AAD security through delegation of administrative tasks in your hybrid AD environment. Active Roles meets today’s business requirements, with a one-stop-shop for all things hybrid-AD related.